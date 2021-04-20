Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Drybar Tribeca

180 West Broadway
Website
| +1 212-561-5392
Don't Waste The Pretty: Dry Bar for Blow Outs New York New York United States

More info

Sun 9am - 7pm
Mon - Wed 7am - 8pm
Thur, Fri 7am - 9pm
Sat 8am - 9pm

Don't Waste The Pretty: Dry Bar for Blow Outs

If you have an event or just want to look pretty, Dry Bar is your place. Open as early as 7 a.m., this "bar" gives you a selection of blow outs for your desired look (as pictured).

I love this concept and it's a fun way to experience New York (and Tribeca as well). Each station has an iphone charger and you're greeted with complimentary champagne.

Though I'm not sure I'd use this for a black tie affair, for an everyday do or for a special meeting, this is a fun way to spend an hour or so.

By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points