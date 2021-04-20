Drybar Tribeca
180 West Broadway
| +1 212-561-5392
Sun 9am - 7pm
Mon - Wed 7am - 8pm
Thur, Fri 7am - 9pm
Sat 8am - 9pm
Don't Waste The Pretty: Dry Bar for Blow OutsIf you have an event or just want to look pretty, Dry Bar is your place. Open as early as 7 a.m., this "bar" gives you a selection of blow outs for your desired look (as pictured).
I love this concept and it's a fun way to experience New York (and Tribeca as well). Each station has an iphone charger and you're greeted with complimentary champagne.
Though I'm not sure I'd use this for a black tie affair, for an everyday do or for a special meeting, this is a fun way to spend an hour or so.