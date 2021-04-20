Dronning Louises Bro
Dronning Louises Bro, 1371 København, Denmark
Morning Calm in CopenhagenI love exploring a new city by running through its parks and streets. And early morning runs offer a whole new perspective on a city. In Copenhagen, the path around the city's five lakes is a perfect four-mile running loop. The water is so still at that hour that it reflects the sunrise. Early on a Saturday, you never know what you might see. In addition to swans, I saw two bikes that had settled to the bottom of the water (evidence of a fun Friday night), and some drunk revelers dancing on a paddle boat.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Dronning Louises Bro
When the sun is out, Danes and visitors alike flock to Dronning Louises Bro (bridge) to bask in the sun. On busy days the bridge has a festival feel with bike-mounted stereo-systems, street musicians, and locals from all walks of life enjoying a Carlsberg or Tuborg.