Dronning Louises Bro

Morning Calm in Copenhagen

I love exploring a new city by running through its parks and streets. And early morning runs offer a whole new perspective on a city. In Copenhagen , the path around the city's five lakes is a perfect four-mile running loop. The water is so still at that hour that it reflects the sunrise. Early on a Saturday, you never know what you might see. In addition to swans, I saw two bikes that had settled to the bottom of the water (evidence of a fun Friday night), and some drunk revelers dancing on a paddle boat.