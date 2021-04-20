Drive Thru Boba & Ice Cream

Slurp on Bubble Tea at Drive Thru Boba
Named after their first tiny shop in an old 76 Gas Station, nowadays this cult Seattle
favorite has a proper bricks and mortar location so you’ll have to walk rather than drive through! This is the perfect spot to try bubble tea, mochi cakes, and other Taiwanese food specialities, and if you’re new to the boba scene, ask for help and they’ll be happy to advise. Don’t be shy about adding texture to your drink—that’s half the fun of a good bubble tea drink, and here they go beyond the usual tapioca balls and into aloe, coffee jelly, and even wheat germ.