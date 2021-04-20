Where are you going?
Drive Thru Boba & Ice Cream

10435 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
Website
Slurp on Bubble Tea at Drive Thru Boba Bellevue Washington United States

More info

Wed - Sun 12pm - 6pm

Slurp on Bubble Tea at Drive Thru Boba

Named after their first tiny shop in an old 76 Gas Station, nowadays this cult Seattle favorite has a proper bricks and mortar location so you’ll have to walk rather than drive through! This is the perfect spot to try bubble tea, mochi cakes, and other Taiwanese food specialities, and if you’re new to the boba scene, ask for help and they’ll be happy to advise. Don’t be shy about adding texture to your drink—that’s half the fun of a good bubble tea drink, and here they go beyond the usual tapioca balls and into aloe, coffee jelly, and even wheat germ.

By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

