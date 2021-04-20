Drink 348 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210, USA

Photo courtesy of Drink More info Sun - Sat 4pm - 11pm

Drinking at Drink After dinner at No Name, we moved onto Drink—to be clear, we went to drink at a place called Drink. This is a rad little cocktail bar with equally rad bartenders. I’m not sure if this is standard protocol or if they just humored me, but I basically just told them what I was in the mood for and they crafted something. Most of the group ended up taking this tactic while ordering, to great success. I think I asked for something “citrusy and delicious.” What I received was both of these things. A few of us ended up ordering drinks with ginger in them at some point over the evening, and boy did they burn. In a good way.



