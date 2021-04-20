Get Out There: Surf the Canaries

Europe’s in-the-know surfers head to Lanzarote, the easternmost of the seven Canary Islands. Sometimes referred to as Europe’s Hawaii, Lanzarote is flush with sunny days, volcanic cliffs, and in winter (November through March) waves that can reach up to 15 feet high.To surf in high style, join Dream Sea Surf Camp, which recently opened a beachfront bungalow. And camp it is: The 7-day stays include 10 hours of surf lessons (90 minutes a day), taught by instructors who live and breathe the surf. The Spanish bungalow feels like a slightly posh hostel, with rooms looking out over the ocean, a large communal terrace, and free yoga classes. Food is also included, and abundant—think paella with fresh seafood and papas arrugadas (“wrinkled potatoes) served with a garlic-herb sauce. From $125 per week.Photo courtesy of Dreamsea Surf Camp. This appeared in the January/February 2015 issue.