Dreamland Beach, Bali Jalan Bong Bidadari I / 1, Perum Puri Gading Jimbaran, Jimbaran, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Beach Escape That Dreams Are Made Of Dreamland Beach (now commonly called New Kuta Beach) has long been a popular destination for surfers from around the globe, with white sands set against dramatic limestone cliffs overlooking the ocean, and tourism in the area is beginning to grow. While it may no longer be entirely off the beaten path, Dreamland's natural beauty remains intact—relax under an umbrella, and soak up the vibe.



