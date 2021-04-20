Where are you going?
Dreamland Beach, Bali

Jalan Bong Bidadari I / 1, Perum Puri Gading Jimbaran, Jimbaran, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Website
Uluwatu Kuta Indonesia
Uluwatu Kuta Indonesia

Beach Escape That Dreams Are Made Of

Dreamland Beach (now commonly called New Kuta Beach) has long been a popular destination for surfers from around the globe, with white sands set against dramatic limestone cliffs overlooking the ocean, and tourism in the area is beginning to grow. While it may no longer be entirely off the beaten path, Dreamland's natural beauty remains intact—relax under an umbrella, and soak up the vibe.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

Fushia Louise
almost 7 years ago

Uluwatu

Hire a motorbike and ride through the rural streets of Bingin in Bali to Uluwatu. Here you can paddle out between narrow gaps in the rocks to surf waves that seems to go forever, sun bake on a sand covered rooftop which is literally at the waters edge, hire a chair by the pool at the local beach club, or sit with a Bintang and enjoy the view from part way up the steep incline leading to the water

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
