Dreamland Beach, Bali

Hire a motorbike and ride through the rural streets of Bingin in Bali to Uluwatu. Here you can paddle out between narrow gaps in the rocks to surf waves that seems to go forever, sun bake on a sand covered rooftop which is literally at the waters edge, hire a chair by the pool at the local beach club, or sit with a Bintang and enjoy the view from part way up the steep incline leading to the water