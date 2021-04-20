Where are you going?
Dream Dance Steak

1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233, USA
Website
| +1 414-847-7883
Molecular Gastronomy, 600 Wines and High Quality Meats at Dream Dance Steak Milwaukee Wisconsin United States

More info

Tue - Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

Molecular Gastronomy, 600 Wines and High Quality Meats at Dream Dance Steak

Dream Dance Steak, located in the Potawatomi Casino, focuses on bold flavors, quality meats, regional ingredients and wine. Along with offering an impressive menu of award-winning steaks -- including choices like a 9 oz kangaroo, 30 oz Porterhouse and a 7 oz Creekstone Farms Filet Mignon -- the restaurant offers over 600 bottles of wine at retail price. If you let the restaurant know a few days ahead of time they can also prepare a meal and drinks in a molecular gastronomy fashion. Don't leave without also trying their handcrafted “Wisconsin Blue Old Fashion,” made with Korbel, Seagram’s 7 or Southern Comfort, sugar, Orange bitters, a cinnamon stick and fresh blueberries.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

