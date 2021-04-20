Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dream Cream

539 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Website
Dreamy Ice Cream for a Cause Pittsburgh Pennsylvania United States

Dreamy Ice Cream for a Cause

Not that one ever needs an excuse to have an ice cream cone, but Dream Cream provides a reason beyond simple pleasure—the 'Dream team' (see what I did there?) has a very unusual business model, which is based on funding community projects. They do this by dedicating flavors to specific causes, and donating a percentage for their profits to further those causes. In return, the folks with the cause or project donate some of their time to the shop. A very cool, community based shop, and possibly the best excuse for ice cream I've ever heard.

By Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points