Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dream Boutique

740 5th Avenue
Website
| +1 619-237-8044
Gaslamp Boutique for Fashion, Jewelry, and Local Art San Diego California United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 8:30pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 10pm

Gaslamp Boutique for Fashion, Jewelry, and Local Art

Dream Boutique looks tiny from the outside, but once you enter, you will see that there is great depth to the store—it is full of goodies to peruse. I like this boutique because it is almost like looking through a closet—you have to look closely, as there is a lot to discover!

Not only will you find cute dresses, fun hats, and handbags, but the walls are a full of art by local artists. They carry unique jewelry from several local jewelry makers, such as Miriam Chor, and Christina Westerbeke.


By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points