Dream Boutique
740 5th Avenue
| +1 619-237-8044
Sun 12pm - 8pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 8:30pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 10pm
Gaslamp Boutique for Fashion, Jewelry, and Local ArtDream Boutique looks tiny from the outside, but once you enter, you will see that there is great depth to the store—it is full of goodies to peruse. I like this boutique because it is almost like looking through a closet—you have to look closely, as there is a lot to discover!
Not only will you find cute dresses, fun hats, and handbags, but the walls are a full of art by local artists. They carry unique jewelry from several local jewelry makers, such as Miriam Chor, and Christina Westerbeke.