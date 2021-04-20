Dream Bar Yuejiang W Rd, Haizhu Qu, Guangzhou Shi, Guangdong Sheng, China

Enjoy Great Views, Fancy Cocktails and Unusual Architecture Part of the Zhujiang Brewery's "Party Pier" development, the Dream Bar is in a prime location on the second floor, overlooking the river. Domed white structures (that are the brainchild of an architect-turned-bartender owner) and patio furniture lit from within by pastel LEDs make for a fun evening setting. Cocktails are priced similar to other bars in the development, with a good selection of martini-style and mixed drinks, along with up-scale bar snacks. Western leaning menu and hip scene attracts up-and-coming Chinese locals, expats, and well-heeled students.



(One odd trivia fact a friend reports: The Zhujiang Brewery provides Dream with one-ton barrels of beer to the bar to keep patrons well supplied with the local brew.)