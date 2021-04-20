Dragoon Brewing Company
1859 W Grant Rd #111, Tucson, AZ 85745, USA
| +1 520-329-3606
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 3pm - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm
Microbrewed in Tucson: Local Waters Translate WellTucson may well be in the desert, but it's got a handful of good microbreweries—including Dragoon Brewing on the west side of the city.
From their tasting room, you can get a view of the tanks as you sample their offerings. My favorite was the "Monsooner," a Dortmund-style lager that is "drier than the desert." As it turns out, the mineral content of the water in Tucson is similar to that found in Dortmund in northern Germany—so it's only 'logisch' to brew a similar lager here in southern Arizona...
You won't find their beer in bottles yet, though—just on tap in restaurants and pubs throughout Tucson and even up in the Phoenix area. To find out where, go to their website. You'll also find out which nights certain food-trucks will be parked out in front of this brewery. Whatever you do, don't let the semi-industrial location deter you from coming to quench your thirst.