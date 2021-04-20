Where are you going?
722 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
| +1 206-467-7777
Sun - Sat 7am - 1am

Located across the street from the Paramount Theatre, Dragonfish Asian Cafe is an ideal stop for happy hour and pre-theater drinks and snacks. The Asian-fusion menu features sushi alongside Korean and Vietnamese dishes.

Happy hour goes from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, and on Monday, it's 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sushi rolls start at $2 and sake and beer at $3. On "Sake Cinema Sundays," sake is half-off, and you can get $6.50 movie tickets—perfect if Seattle's rainy weather has forced a sudden change of plans.

Dragonfish is popular and fills up fast, especially on Fridays, so don't wait too long to claim a spot at the bar.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

