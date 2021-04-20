dragon restaurant Macau

Old Portuguese restaurant with Macanese specialties Dark brick walls interiors creates the ambience of Portuguese dining as this restaurant has stood the test of time over the last decade. The restaurant falls under the category of Portuguese food, but there are sprinkling of Macanese dishes like this amazing crab dish – crab meat deliciously marinated topped with melted cheese and olives with specks of bacon. I’ve had this dish at several restaurants in Macau – but this one ranks as my favourite.



Small but comprehensive Portuguese winelist