Dr. Beer 83 Fumin Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085

Sit and Sip Sister to Dr. Wine up the street, this cavernous bar has kept locals well imbibed for the last few years. With a modern, minimalist interior, the setting is not your typical dark, wood-laden pub but rather an "up-market brew house".



The beers are brewed onsite and the front wall opens up accordion-style, so in good weather it's a great place to sit and sip while watching the world go by.



Daily, 5.30pm-2am