Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vij's Railway Express

Downtown, Vancouver, BC, Canada
Website
Vij's Railway Express Food Truck & Curry Art in Motion Vancouver Canada

Vij's Railway Express Food Truck & Curry Art in Motion

Modeled after an Indian train, this food truck is recognizable by its color and the line of locals, businessmen, and tourists waiting for spicy Indian food and a bag of lassi. Local celebrity chef Vikram Vij started the truck and has been featured on an episode of Eat Street on Food Network Canada. I recommend the kebab for its sweet and spicy lamb wrapped in soft naan. The chickpea salad is also a hit. You can also visit Vikram Vij's two Vancouver restaurants: Vij's on Cambie Street and Rangoli on W 11th.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points