Vij's Railway Express Downtown, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Vij's Railway Express Food Truck & Curry Art in Motion Modeled after an Indian train, this food truck is recognizable by its color and the line of locals, businessmen, and tourists waiting for spicy Indian food and a bag of lassi. Local celebrity chef Vikram Vij started the truck and has been featured on an episode of Eat Street on Food Network Canada. I recommend the kebab for its sweet and spicy lamb wrapped in soft naan. The chickpea salad is also a hit. You can also visit Vikram Vij's two Vancouver restaurants: Vij's on Cambie Street and Rangoli on W 11th.