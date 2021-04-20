Downtown
522 Lincoln Avenue
+1 970-367-7060
More info
Mon - Sat 9am - 9pm
The Greatest (Winter Show) in ColoradoIf you're planning on heading to Steamboat Springs to experience some of the famous hospitality and 'champagne powder' on the slopes, I'd encourage you to see if you can time it with the annual Winter Carnival put on and in benefit of the famed, local Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. You'll find local school kids that participate in and compete with the SSWSC, in costume and having a blast on in and around downtown and Howelsen Hill.
I have a view of this hill from my office window on the Yampa River and in winter it's so cool to watch the sun go down and the lights on the hill go on. Hundreds of local kids are participating and learning through sports development each day and it makes my heart sing. To have been a kid here! Is there a 'reset button' I can hit?
Howelsen Hill Ski Area and the SSWSC has sent more skiers to international competition than any other area in North America. It is the oldest ski area in this great state, and I've been told it has the largest natural ski jumping complex in North America. Howelsen has been the training ground for more than 100 Olympians making over 90 Winter Olympic appearances! This is no small feat!
The coolest thing about this hill to me though, is the fact that it's essentially, a city park. Open to the public with either zero or extremely kind fees, it's the kind of place that celebrates sports and the teams found within it.
If you have a chance to see the Winter Carnival, you're in for a treat. You'll love 'the 'Boat'.