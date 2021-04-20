Downtown Del Ray 2108 Mount Vernon Avenue

Celebrating Community with First and Second Thursdays Every first and second Thursday from June through September, Alexandria buzzes with excitement. On First Thursdays, the neighborhood of Del Ray (a short cab or BikeShare ride away) displays its small-town roots: Boutiques stay open late, sidewalks fill with families, and the whole town parties. Each week has a different theme that may center on health and wellness, dogs, or art. On Second Saturdays, Old Town Alexandria organizes a similar setup. These hyperlocal community events are a great way to see how Alexandria residents live and play.