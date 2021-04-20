Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Downtown Del Ray

2108 Mount Vernon Avenue
Website
| +1 571-251-6724
Celebrating Community with First and Second Thursdays Alexandria Virginia United States

Celebrating Community with First and Second Thursdays

Every first and second Thursday from June through September, Alexandria buzzes with excitement. On First Thursdays, the neighborhood of Del Ray (a short cab or BikeShare ride away) displays its small-town roots: Boutiques stay open late, sidewalks fill with families, and the whole town parties. Each week has a different theme that may center on health and wellness, dogs, or art. On Second Saturdays, Old Town Alexandria organizes a similar setup. These hyperlocal community events are a great way to see how Alexandria residents live and play.
By Christina Saull , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points