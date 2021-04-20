Where are you going?
Downtown & Vine

1200 K St #8, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
+1 916-228-4518
Downtown & Vine: Bringing the Gold Country's Wine to Sacramento Sacramento California United States

Mon - Fri 1pm - 8pm

Downtown & Vine: Bringing the Gold Country's Wine to Sacramento

While California's Gold Country may no longer produce the shiny mineral that drove the heart's and minds of California's earliest residents mad, its wine production is exceptional. Known for their Barberas as well as dozens more, the wines in this area are full of rich history and hidden treasures. You could drive from winery to winery, but you might be better off visiting Downtown & Vine in the famous Kay in downtown Sacramento. First of all, the wine bar is beautiful and the owners and hosts are knowledgeable and inviting. In addition, some of the best "small batch" wines in the area don't have tasting rooms, so the only way to taste them is in a spot like Downtown & Wine; so don't miss out!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

