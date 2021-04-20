Down To Earth
Jl. Goutama Sel., Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
+62 361 7835545
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm
Eat Yourself Healthy at Down To EarthDown To Earth on Jalan Goutama Selatan, just off Jalan Hanoman, sells itself as a whole lifestyle brand, catering mostly to expat families who want the same organic produce and eco friendly products they are used to back at home.
Part shop, part cafe, Down To Earth serves delicious salads, Middle Eastern inspired dishes,wraps and fantastic raw (and cooked) desserts.
If you are staying a while, they also have a daily organic veg delivery service.