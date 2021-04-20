Where are you going?
dovetail

103 W 77th St
Website
| +1 212-362-3800
Monday Vegetable Prix Fixe at Dovetail

Chef Amanda Freitag formerly of The Harrison says: "Get on the vegetable bandwagon by experiencing one of the best, most talented chefs in New York. John Fraser will blow your mind with his vegetable-focused menu offered only on Monday nights. Do not miss this exclusive opportunity."

Chefs Feed

Lonneke Musch
over 5 years ago

Always amazing

Best place for a nice evening out! Love the food and the service! Very pleasant atmosphere! Must go to!
