dovetail
103 W 77th St
| +1 212-362-3800
Monday Vegetable Prix Fixe at DovetailChef Amanda Freitag formerly of The Harrison says: "Get on the vegetable bandwagon by experiencing one of the best, most talented chefs in New York. John Fraser will blow your mind with his vegetable-focused menu offered only on Monday nights. Do not miss this exclusive opportunity."
over 5 years ago
Always amazing
Best place for a nice evening out! Love the food and the service! Very pleasant atmosphere! Must go to!