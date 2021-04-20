Doughnut Vault
401 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
| +1 312-285-2830
Sat, Sun 9:30am - 2:30pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 2:30pm
Go Early, Get DoughnutI have two pieces of advice for you regarding the Doughnut Vault:
1. Go early. They open at 8am Tuesday-Friday and 9:30am on Saturdays and if you want a breath of a hope of a chance of getting a doughnut before they sell out, you want to be there before the shop opens and get in line. People will already be in line no matter what time you get there. It’s okay. The line moves fast.
2. Get the gingerbread stack, three small cake donuts dusted in spiced sugar. Eat it on the way home and it will change your life. Trust me. Also try the buttermilk old fashioned doughnuts, which are epically delicious, but the gingerbread stack is a Doughnut Vault signature.
The Doughnut Vault is tiny and easy to miss on the corner of Kinzie and Franklin. Look for the mural on the wall and the long line of people.