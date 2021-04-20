Doughnut Plant
379 Grand St, New York, NY 10012, USA
| +1 212-505-3700 ext. 379
Sun - Thur 6:30am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 6:30am - 9pm
The King of Doughnutsthese babies are seriously the best doughnuts in the world, at least in my honest opinion. I dare you to just eat one. As you can see by my picture I didn't. :-)
almost 7 years ago
Doughnut Plant
If you head out towards Grand Street, check out Doughnut Plant. They make fresh doughnuts that are just to die for. I guess being a doughnut fan, it is hard for me to say otherwise.