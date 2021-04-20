Dolphins, fjords, oh my

There are few things that come close to an overnight cruise on the Doubtful Sound. The fauna include penguins, dolphins, albatross, and sundry other avian life. Oh and seals. The cruise takes you past hanging glacial valleys out to the churning Tasman Sea. At night while anchored the Milky Way looms overhead. Sunsets and dawns are amazing. Even though the water is freezing, dive in when given the opportunity just to say you did it.