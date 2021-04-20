Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Doubtful Sound

Doubtful Sound, New Zealand
Website
CatchDecember Southland New Zealand
Dolphins, fjords, oh my Southland New Zealand
CatchDecember Southland New Zealand
Dolphins, fjords, oh my Southland New Zealand

CatchDecember

Words cannot describe this experience. The most raw, nature experience I've ever had.
By AFAR Traveler

More Recommendations

Max Garrone
almost 7 years ago

Dolphins, fjords, oh my

There are few things that come close to an overnight cruise on the Doubtful Sound. The fauna include penguins, dolphins, albatross, and sundry other avian life. Oh and seals. The cruise takes you past hanging glacial valleys out to the churning Tasman Sea. At night while anchored the Milky Way looms overhead. Sunsets and dawns are amazing. Even though the water is freezing, dive in when given the opportunity just to say you did it.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points