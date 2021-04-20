Double Zero Napoletana
1577 N Decatur Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Brick-Oven Pizza, Pasta, and MoreNamed for the flour that makes the famous Neapolitan pizza, Double Zero Napoletana has brought upscale Italian to the suburbs. The pizza, cooked in authentic ovens brought over from the motherland, are clearly the star of the show, particularly the affettati. Or share the pork shoulder with all the fixings. Save room for dessert, as cannoli and cobbler are on the menu. They also serve lunch with a more condensed menu of pizza, sandwiches, and salads.
If it's crowded when you arrive, you can play bocce outside while you wait for a table.