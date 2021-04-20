Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Double Zero Napoletana

1577 N Decatur Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
Website
Brick-Oven Pizza, Pasta, and More Atlanta Georgia United States

Brick-Oven Pizza, Pasta, and More

Named for the flour that makes the famous Neapolitan pizza, Double Zero Napoletana has brought upscale Italian to the suburbs. The pizza, cooked in authentic ovens brought over from the motherland, are clearly the star of the show, particularly the affettati. Or share the pork shoulder with all the fixings. Save room for dessert, as cannoli and cobbler are on the menu. They also serve lunch with a more condensed menu of pizza, sandwiches, and salads.

If it's crowded when you arrive, you can play bocce outside while you wait for a table.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points