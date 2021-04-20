The Inn at Dos Brisas
1200 West Walker Tunnel
Check in to the The Inn at Dos BrisasFor a break from the city, take a short drive to The Inn at Dos Brisas for pampering and relaxation. The inn is situated in the bucolic, rolling meadows of Texas Hill Country. This 313-acre resort has an organic, five-star restaurant and only nine haciendas and casitas to ensure that guests receive the ultimate in attentive hospitality. Whether guests seek adventure or to recharge, there are a variety of activities for everyone: horseback riding, wine tastings, organic gardening lessons, and spa services. However with spacious accommodations appointed with luxurious touches and private patios, you may choose to never leave the room.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Texan Elegance at The Inn at Dos Brisas
Channel your inner cowboy at an elegant Spanish-style ranch, which features nine casitas an hour’s drive from Houston.