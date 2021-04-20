The Inn at Dos Brisas 1200 West Walker Tunnel

Check in to the The Inn at Dos Brisas For a break from the city, take a short drive to The Inn at Dos Brisas for pampering and relaxation. The inn is situated in the bucolic, rolling meadows of Texas Hill Country. This 313-acre resort has an organic, five-star restaurant and only nine haciendas and casitas to ensure that guests receive the ultimate in attentive hospitality. Whether guests seek adventure or to recharge, there are a variety of activities for everyone: horseback riding, wine tastings, organic gardening lessons, and spa services. However with spacious accommodations appointed with luxurious touches and private patios, you may choose to never leave the room.