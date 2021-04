Dormirdcine Calle del Príncipe de Vergara, 87, 28006 Madrid, Spain

Wake Up in a Wonderland Fans of film, take note: DormirdCine is ready to accommodate your quirky cinematic and adventurous sleep needs.



Room names run the gamut from Kill Bill to Woody Allen and anything in between. Check out their website to see if your favorite film is listed, or speak with the concierge to see if they can guide you to the perfect destination for you.





Image courtesy of Dormirdcine