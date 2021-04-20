Play On at Dorky's Barcade
What’s even better than an arcade? An arcade that serves beer, wine, and cider while you play. Dorky’s Arcade features a selection of local brews and hard cider for reasonable prices; get your hand stamped to prove you’re over 21, and you can carry your beverages throughout the arcade. They serve basic kid-pleasing fare like pizza and nachos, and happy hour includes some food and drink specials, but the best part is the retro pricing: most of the arcade games, ranging from the most basic Pong-era titles to current touch-screen games, are still just 25 cents. Revisit the ‘80s and while away a pleasant afternoon with grownup drinks and all-ages video games.