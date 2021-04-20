Doppelganger
500 Avenida Juan de Garay
| +54 11 4300-0201
More info
Tue 12am - 2am
Tue - Thur 7pm - 2am
Fri 7pm - 3:30am
Sat 8pm - 3:30am
Raising a glass to Buenos Aires' early immigrants'This isn't for everyone,' as the bar's slogan goes, and it's true. (If you're looking for a cold beer, for example, you'll be out of luck at Doppel - this is probably one of the only businesses in all of Buenos Aires where cerveza is pointedly not on the menu.)
The name of the game here is vermouth - the spirit of choice of the early Spanish and Italian immigrants who settled in Buenos Aires. With a serious list of martinis and classic cocktails, a slightly out-of-the-way location on the southern fringes of San Telmo, an emerald-green interior illuminated by glowing lamps, and a cool, quiet clientele, Doppelganger is a dream for travelers intent on imbibing a traditional porteño libation.