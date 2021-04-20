Where are you going?
Đồng Xuân Market

Chợ Đồng Xuân, Đồng Xuân, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Website
Dong Xuan Market, Hanoi Hanoi Vietnam

Dong Xuan Market, Hanoi

One of the best parts about visiting Hanoi as a traveler is the food—so fresh, so delicious, and so abundant that you can literally trip over it when trying to navigate the city's notoriously crowded sidewalks.

This vegetable vendor outside Dong Xuan Market was just one of many selling a rainbow of raw ingredients, but her harmonious arrangement strategy made her goods stand out that much more.

To get to Dong Xuan Market, which also has an enormous covered market, start at the northwest side of Hoan Kiem and walk up Hang Dao, which turns into Hang Ngang, Hang Duong, and then Dong Xuan, all without your having to take a single turn.
By Gina Czupka , AFAR Local Expert

