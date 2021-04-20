Dong Xuan Center

Little Vietnam in East Berlin

In Lichtenberg, Berlin, desolate warehouses renamed after the famed market in Hanoi have really come alive. Eastern Germany's sizable Vietnamese community congregates here on weekends, buying wholesale goods to sell in their shops and feast on sugarcane juice and charbroiled meat, barbecued out in the parking lot. For the past few years, young-and-cool Berliners have caught on, showing up here on trams or bikes in search of really good pho.