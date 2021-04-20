Where are you going?
東京湾横断道路(株) 海ほたるPA

Japan, 〒292-0071 千葉県木更津市中島地先海ほたる
+81 438-53-8339
Drill, Baby, Drill 木更津市 Japan

Sun - Sat 11am - 8pm

The Tokyo Bay Aqua-Line, also known as the Trans-Tokyo Bay Highway, is a bridge-tunnel combination that connects Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture with Kawasaki, across Tokyo Bay in Kanagawa Prefecture. At the crossover point, where the bridge and the tunnel meet, a man-made island, Umihotaru ("sea firefly") holds a huge rest area. On the broad deck outside the complex of restaurants, shops, and amusement facilities stands this monumental sculpture. Actually, it is one of the drill bits used to bore the tunnel to Kawasaki.
By Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff

