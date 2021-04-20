東京湾横断道路(株) 海ほたるPA

Drill, Baby, Drill
The Tokyo
Bay Aqua-Line, also known as the Trans-Tokyo Bay Highway, is a bridge-tunnel combination that connects Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture with Kawasaki, across Tokyo Bay in Kanagawa Prefecture. At the crossover point, where the bridge and the tunnel meet, a man-made island, Umihotaru ("sea firefly") holds a huge rest area. On the broad deck outside the complex of restaurants, shops, and amusement facilities stands this monumental sculpture. Actually, it is one of the drill bits used to bore the tunnel to Kawasaki.