Dong Bai Department Store

China, Fujian, Fuzhou Shi, Gulou Qu, HuanXiHu ShangQuan, Yangqiao E Rd, 8号利嘉大广场 邮政编码: 350001
Treasures of Chinese Crafts Fuzhou China

Treasures of Chinese Crafts

The Chinese consider there to be three treasures of Fuzhou traditional arts and crafts: cork pictures, ox combs, and lacquer work. You can find them most anywhere, but department stores, like Dong Bai or Dong Jie Kou, will carry some of the finest creations. Lacquer works are among the most coveted for their elegance, versatility, and intricate creation process (typically taking over 50 steps to create). The title refers to the technique, as the objects themselves can be nearly anything, from carved statuettes, to vases, little boxes, and even fans.

By Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert

