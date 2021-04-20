Where are you going?
Donalda Club

12 Bushbury Dr, North York, ON M3A 2Z7, Canada
Website
| +1 416-447-5575
Between Links and Ice Toronto Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

Donalda is an exclusive member club in the heart of North York, but isn't completely out of reach for the non-member. Guests of members have always been welcome at Donalda, and playing the 6,500 yard course tucked deep in Toronto is an experience few forget.

While golf is all well and good, I suggest you get chummy with a member so that you can experience Donalda's curling rink, and tell your friend you really got to experience a bit of Canadian culture.

Better make a few new friends.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

