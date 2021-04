Donalda Club

Between Links and Ice

Donalda is an exclusive member club in the heart of North York, but isn't completely out of reach for the non-member. Guests of members have always been welcome at Donalda, and playing the 6,500 yard course tucked deep in Toronto is an experience few forget.While golf is all well and good, I suggest you get chummy with a member so that you can experience Donalda's curling rink, and tell your friend you really got to experience a bit of Canadian culture.Better make a few new friends.