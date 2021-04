Donald & Lily Nyonya Restaurant Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock, Taman Kota Laksamana, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia

Luscious laksa in Malacca Creamy, piquant, and rich with Southeast Asia's best flavors, laksa soup is one of Malaysia's most seductive dishes. The rendition at Donald and Lily's, a family-run eatery operated out of one of the historic shophouses that lend Malacca its charm, is a riot for the senses, from the pillowy cubes of tofu to the chili pepper-flecked broth, fragrant with freshly pounded galangal, garlic, lemongrass and shrimp paste.