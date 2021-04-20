Don Pisto's
510 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-395-0939
Photo by Sonny Abesamis/Flickr
Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri 5:30pm - 11pm
Sat 11am - 11pm
Chow Down on Upscale Mexican Street Food in North BeachHead to Don Pisto’s in North Beach for their take on Mexican street food, from Baja California down to the Yucatan Peninsula.
With a to-go taco shop and a rustic, casual dining room, you can stop by Don Pisto’s for a dinner on the go or to linger over a plate of huevos rancheros during the weekend brunch.
The menu changes seasonally, but the ingredients are always fresh and the tacos are especially delicious.
Don Pisto’s is open Mondays through Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 12:30 am and Sundays from 10 am to 10 pm; brunch is served on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm.