Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Don Pisto's

510 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Website
| +1 415-395-0939
Chow Down on Upscale Mexican Street Food in North Beach San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri 5:30pm - 11pm
Sat 11am - 11pm

Chow Down on Upscale Mexican Street Food in North Beach

Head to Don Pisto’s in North Beach for their take on Mexican street food, from Baja California down to the Yucatan Peninsula.

With a to-go taco shop and a rustic, casual dining room, you can stop by Don Pisto’s for a dinner on the go or to linger over a plate of huevos rancheros during the weekend brunch.

The menu changes seasonally, but the ingredients are always fresh and the tacos are especially delicious.

Don Pisto’s is open Mondays through Saturdays from 5:30 pm to 12:30 am and Sundays from 10 am to 10 pm; brunch is served on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points