Domus Orsoni
Cannaregio, 1045, 30121 Venezia VE, Italy
+39 041 275 9538
Midas touch in MuranoGold is their specialty....purveyours of gold smalti to kings, sheiks and popes since the 1880's.
Bling takes on a whole new meaning while visiting the Orsoni Factory, on the Island of Murano, a short traghetto ride from Piazza San Marco.
orsoni.com
almost 7 years ago
Golden Mosaic Nuggets
Run your hands through this! Chopping the gold into little pieces at the Orsoni Factory.
They also offer beautiful accommodations at the Domus Orsoni, and master mosaic workshops.
www.orsoni.com
