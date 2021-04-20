Domus Academica (Urbygningen)
47 Karl Johans gate
| +47 22 85 50 50
Synchronize Your Watch Like IbsenThis often overlooked clock is a true gem for Ibsen fanatics. On display in the Domus Academica, the legal faculty of the University of Oslo, is the very clock that Ibsen synchronized his watch to every day for many years.
Each day, Ibsen would walk from his home in Arbins gate to Grand Café (another Afar.com highlight) to converse with his peers and create his great works, and on the way there he would stop and see if his watch was showing the same time as the clock in the window. This routine became famous, and as he did this at the same time every day, people often said you could set your time by Ibsen’s arrival at Grand Café.
As you walk to the clock, make sure to look down on the pavement and see the Ibsen quotes (another Afar.com highlight) to make your trip complete!