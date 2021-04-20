Domtoren Domplein 21, 3512 JC Utrecht, Netherlands

Pedal To My Next Dessert Utrecht, NL is where I gained confidence to buy a bike in the city back home. I've never explored a city on a bike before, my view of exploration has changed. I felt like I blended in with the locals. It's so easy especially in a country that prefers bikes over cars. It took some getting used to look for not only for cars but also for bikes before I crossed. I zipped through landmarks and rode up and over the canal overpasses to my next dessert.