Domtoren
Domplein 21, 3512 JC Utrecht, Netherlands
| +31 30 236 0010
Sun, Mon 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 10am - 5pm
Pedal To My Next DessertUtrecht, NL is where I gained confidence to buy a bike in the city back home. I've never explored a city on a bike before, my view of exploration has changed. I felt like I blended in with the locals. It's so easy especially in a country that prefers bikes over cars. It took some getting used to look for not only for cars but also for bikes before I crossed. I zipped through landmarks and rode up and over the canal overpasses to my next dessert.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
The Best Views of Utrecht
No visit to Utrecht is complete without a visit to the Dom Tower. Taller than anything in site and smack-dab in the middle of the city, you can't miss it. Sign up for a guided tour of the tower (the only way to get inside) from the ticket shop across from the entrance. The tour guides are friendly, enthusiastic, and speak excellent English and it is a great way to see this dollhouse of a city from a different perspective.