Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Domino Park

300 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
+1 212-484-2700
Domino Park New York New York United States

More info

Tue - Fri 6am - 1am
Sat 6am - 12am

Domino Park

The landscape architects of James Corner Field Operations led the design of Manhattan’s High Line and more recently masterminded this playful public space that debuted in summer 2018. It stretches for a quarter mile along the East River in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood at the former site of the Domino sugar refinery. Guests entering at the north end are greeted by a Japanese pine garden and the Artifact Walk, a five-block-long, raised walkway framed by over 30 large-scale pieces of salvaged factory machinery. Other park features include a picnic area; an urban beach with chaise lounges; two bocce courts; a dog run; and a playground with elements inspired by the sugar refining process. At the end of the waterfront walkway, there’s a food kiosk called Tacocina—the first Brooklyn operation from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.
By Natalie Beauregard , AFAR Staff
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points