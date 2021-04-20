Domino Park
The landscape architects of James Corner Field Operations led the design of Manhattan’s High Line
and more recently masterminded this playful public space that debuted in summer 2018. It stretches for a quarter mile along the East River in Brooklyn's Williamsburg
neighborhood at the former site of the Domino sugar refinery. Guests entering at the north end are greeted by a Japanese pine garden and the Artifact Walk, a five-block-long, raised walkway framed by over 30 large-scale pieces of salvaged factory machinery. Other park features include a picnic area; an urban beach with chaise lounges; two bocce courts; a dog run; and a playground with elements inspired by the sugar refining process. At the end of the waterfront walkway, there’s a food kiosk called Tacocina—the first Brooklyn operation from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.