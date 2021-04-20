Dominique Ansel Bakery 189 Spring St, New York, NY 10012, USA

More info Sun 9am - 7pm Mon - Sat 8am - 7pm

A Classic Brittany Butter Pastry Revived in SoHo Pastry chef Dominique Ansel loves the classic croissant so much that he revived the lesser known Brittany pastry, the Kouign Amann, in his SoHo bakery.



The Kouign Amann is made out of a croissant-like dough with the addition of sugar. One bite and you feel the crackly crust and caramelized sugar that melts on your lips---you’re hooked, line and sinker, for life. There’s also a tender flaky core that just begs you to pair this sweet breakfast treat with a mug of coffee. The version in Dominique’s eponymous bakery is a little different than the traditional Breton cake, which is larger, and often served warm. It’s also heavier. Think of this version as the New Yorker’s best friend: light, airy and oh so sweet that stays well clear of saccharine. This is a delicious resurrection that won’t be going out of style anytime soon.



(Side note: also try the canneles, which have a hint of dark rum).