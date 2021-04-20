Dominic “Mimi” DiPietro Family Skating Center
200 S Linwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224, USA
| +1 410-396-9392
More info
Sat, Sun 3pm - 5pm
Tue, Thur 11am - 2pm
Wed 12pm - 2pm
Fri, Sat 7pm - 9pm
Winter Fun at Baltimore’s Family Skating CenterFrom October through March, the Dominic “Mimi” DiPietro Family Skating Center becomes a top destination for winter activities. Fly around the rink during an open skate session, or put your skills to the test with a game of hockey. Never learned how to skate? Participate in a broomball or sled hockey match instead. If you’d rather sit at the sidelines, you can also cheer on one of the many Baltimore hockey teams that play on the rink. After skating or spectating, warm up in front of the center’s fireplace or with a hot chocolate from the concession stand.
Photo by Andrew Ratto/Flickr.