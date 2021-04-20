Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Domenica

123 Baronne St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
Website
| +1 504-648-6020
Get a slice in the Big Easy New Orleans Louisiana United States
Domenica's Porchetta Panini New Orleans Louisiana United States
Get a slice in the Big Easy New Orleans Louisiana United States
Domenica's Porchetta Panini New Orleans Louisiana United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm

Get a slice in the Big Easy

The happy upshot of New Orleans' increasingly diverse restaurant scene is that it's now possible to get a great slice of pizza, whether you prefer New York-style or Neapolitan. For the former, plus pastas, wines, and microbrews, head to the Bywater, where Pizza Delicious, a pop-up started by New York-born Tulane grads, now has permanent digs. The secret to Alon Shaya's Neapolitan-style pies at Domenica is his sourdough starter and an oven that blasts the pizzas, topped with tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella cheese from St. James Cheese, with 800 degree heat for just under two minutes. If you want deep-dish, head to The Midway, for doughy pies served in metal pans.
By Geraldine Campbell , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Gisele Perez
almost 7 years ago

Domenica's Porchetta Panini

with sautéed Rapini and aged Provolone, and a Brussels sprouts served salad alongside - the perfect antidote to freezing rain that had besieged the city that day.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points