Get a slice in the Big EasyThe happy upshot of New Orleans' increasingly diverse restaurant scene is that it's now possible to get a great slice of pizza, whether you prefer New York-style or Neapolitan. For the former, plus pastas, wines, and microbrews, head to the Bywater, where Pizza Delicious, a pop-up started by New York-born Tulane grads, now has permanent digs. The secret to Alon Shaya's Neapolitan-style pies at Domenica is his sourdough starter and an oven that blasts the pizzas, topped with tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella cheese from St. James Cheese, with 800 degree heat for just under two minutes. If you want deep-dish, head to The Midway, for doughy pies served in metal pans.
Domenica's Porchetta Panini
with sautéed Rapini and aged Provolone, and a Brussels sprouts served salad alongside - the perfect antidote to freezing rain that had besieged the city that day.