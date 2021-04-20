Dom Fernando Restaurante Rural GO-116

Rural Rehydration After a day spent hiking and playing at the nearby waterfall, Salto do Itiquira, the perfect place to stop and rehydrate is located just 20 minutes down the road. Dom Fernando is a Brazilian "Farm-to-table" restaurant flanked by giant outdoor porches, carved Brazilian hardwood tables and benches and serves a traditional Brazilian lunch buffet. With everything from Pão de Queijo, feijoada and farofa to dulce de leite and house-made cachaca, this was the perfect place to take a long lunch before the short, hour drive back to Brasilia. The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating, an adjacent playground, complimentary pony rides for children and baskets with blankets brought table-side for napping babies.