Dolomite Mountains
Dolomite Mountains, 38032 Canazei, Trentino, Italy
Photo courtesy of Experience Plus Bicycle Tours
Biking the Dolomite Mountains in Northern ItalyEvery summer in the Dolomite range of northern Italy, mountain bikers and road cyclists pass grazing cows and bleating sheep as they circumnavigate the Sella Massif, an imposing limestone rock formation that rises 10,000 feet. In July, Experience Plus Bicycle Tours leads a group of up to 18 cyclists on this scenic circuit, the Sella Ronda, during the Bicycling Venice and the Dolomites trip. Covering roughly 270 miles, the 10-day journey takes riders from the Gothic architecture and gondola-filled canals of Venice to the alpine chalets and clover- green valleys of the countryside. Between rides, participants might taste prosecco in the town of Valdobbiadene or hike to a mountainside hut, where they’re rewarded with turtres (fritters stuffed with ricotta and spinach).
From $3,895. (800) 685-4565. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.