Dole Plantation

64-1550 Kamehameha Hwy
Website
| +1 808-621-8408
More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm

All Aboard the Pineapple Express

Sure, it sounds a little cheesy, but if you're planning a day-long drive around the island, the Dole Plantation is a fun stop. You can take a quick restroom break, grab a smoothie at the cafe in the back, and pick up some tropical treats and souvenirs for the folks back home. Or, if you have more time, take the 20-minute Pineapple Express train tour that shows you mango, banana, macadamia, coffee, and (of course) pineapple in various stages of growth. The pineapple maze is fun for kids, and a specimen garden features specialty and heirloom pineapple breeds. But be advised: you'll get better prices on Dole goodies in the ABC stores (though they don't have the full line of products).
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

Clare Olivares
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Family Fun in Pineapple Land

Dole Plantation is a great place for families to explore. There's a train ride, pineapple maze, pineapple garden with informative signs telling the Dole story, food stalls and a large gift shop. Stop in and have a yummy pineapple whip - part sherbet, part smoothie.
Kate Wirth
almost 7 years ago

Touristy pineapple plantation offers hidden gem with its gardens

Sure, it's a bit touristy, but meandering around the beautiful grounds here - not to mention the pineapple soft serve! - make it worth the trip. The giant pineapple maze is pretty fun for kids, or kids at heart. Don't forget to pick up a box (or two) of the white chocolate pineapple crunch at the gift shop. It's heavenly!

