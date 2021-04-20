Dole Plantation 64-1550 Kamehameha Hwy

More info Sun - Sat 9:30am - 5:30pm

All Aboard the Pineapple Express Sure, it sounds a little cheesy, but if you're planning a day-long drive around the island, the Dole Plantation is a fun stop. You can take a quick restroom break, grab a smoothie at the cafe in the back, and pick up some tropical treats and souvenirs for the folks back home. Or, if you have more time, take the 20-minute Pineapple Express train tour that shows you mango, banana, macadamia, coffee, and (of course) pineapple in various stages of growth. The pineapple maze is fun for kids, and a specimen garden features specialty and heirloom pineapple breeds. But be advised: you'll get better prices on Dole goodies in the ABC stores (though they don't have the full line of products).