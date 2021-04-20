Dolce Siena piazza del campo 3/4, 53100 Siena SI, Italy

Sienese Treats In the great rivalry between Florence and Siena, even passionate Florentines will likely concede that when it comes to sweets, Siena has the edge. Many of the signature desserts have their roots in the town’s ancient monasteries and churches, which (thanks to grateful soldiers returning form the Holy Wars) often had access to spices and ingredients the average resident couldn’t afford, such as cloves, cinnamon, and pepper. You’ll still find such flavors in the sweets produced at this beloved bakery set near the central Palazzo Pubblico. Pick up brightly colored boxes of panforte, the traditional holiday honey cake loaded with nuts and spices, and cavallucci, a cookie made of honey and candied orange that pairs well with a glass of red. But the most famous Sienese treat has to be ricciarelli, perfectly flaky and chewy almond cookies gently flavored with cinnamon and orange peel. It’s a strong person who can eat just one.