Doka Estate Coffee Tour

+506 2449 5152
Doka Estate Coffee Tour Costa Rica

Doka Estate Coffee Tour

The cultivation and export of coffee have shaped Costa Rica’s economy since the 19th century, when the world began to crave the country’s coffee varieties&nbspand their unique aromas, textures, and tastes. At the Vargas family’s Doka Estate, a sunny plantation, visitors learn more about their favorite vice: from crop varieties and seed germination to first harvests, ripe-bean collection, and eco-friendly cultivation techniques. Naturally the tour saves the best for last: Sample their famous Tres Generaciones brew, recognized in 2000 and 2001 as Costa Rica’s top cup of joe.
By Travesías

