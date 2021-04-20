Doka Estate Coffee Tour
The cultivation and export of coffee have shaped Costa Rica’s economy since the 19th century, when the world began to crave the country’s coffee varieties and their unique aromas, textures, and tastes. At the Vargas family’s Doka Estate, a sunny plantation, visitors learn more about their favorite vice: from crop varieties and seed germination to first harvests, ripe-bean collection, and eco-friendly cultivation techniques. Naturally the tour saves the best for last: Sample their famous Tres Generaciones brew, recognized in 2000 and 2001 as Costa Rica
’s top cup of joe.