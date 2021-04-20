Dois Corvos Taproom
Portugal was late to jump on the craft-brew bandwagon. Things didn’t really get brewing until Lisbon’s first craft-beer bar, Cerveteca Lisboa, opened in 2014. The scene is making up for lost hops these days, however, especially at the American-and-Portuguese-run Dois Corvos, where you’ll find the country’s best craft brews inside a converted industrial space in the up-and-coming Marvila district. Head to the taproom (still a novelty in Portugal) and try the bar’s excellent staples—like the Creature IPA, Finisterra Imperial Porter, and Galáxia Milk Stout—or one of its experimental brews or barrel-aged brews. The funky, mural-decorated space is a bit rudimentary, but it’s just as it should be.