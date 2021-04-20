Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Dois Corvos Taproom

R. Cap. Leitão 94, 1950 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 133 1093
Dois Corvos Taproom Lisboa Portugal

More info

Sun - Thur 2pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 2pm - 1am

Dois Corvos Taproom

Portugal was late to jump on the craft-brew bandwagon. Things didn’t really get brewing until Lisbon’s first craft-beer bar, Cerveteca Lisboa, opened in 2014. The scene is making up for lost hops these days, however, especially at the American-and-Portuguese-run Dois Corvos, where you’ll find the country’s best craft brews inside a converted industrial space in the up-and-coming Marvila district. Head to the taproom (still a novelty in Portugal) and try the bar’s excellent staples—like the Creature IPA, Finisterra Imperial Porter, and Galáxia Milk Stout—or one of its experimental brews or barrel-aged brews. The funky, mural-decorated space is a bit rudimentary, but it’s just as it should be.
By Kevin Raub , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points