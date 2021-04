Doha Doha, Qatar

Wreck Diving, Qatar Qatar is a great place to discover ship wrecks. We dove the 'Alexian Hope'–a wreck that sits right side up on the sea floor, with a propeller as big as a house.



Dive master 'Spike' led us on two dives exploring the cabins and hull of the sunken ship. Visibility wasn't perfect, but the experience was breathtaking regardless. Tons of sea life.



For more info, check out: http://www.facebook.com/DOHASCUBAQ