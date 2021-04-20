Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Doge's Palace

Piazza Giacomo Matteotti, 9, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
+39 010 817 1600
Palazzo Ducale Genova Italy

More info

Tue - Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon 2pm - 6pm

Palazzo Ducale

Set in front of the beautiful fountain in Piazza Ferrari, the first pieces of the Palazzo Ducale were built in the mid 1250's. Buried deep under the original flooring, massive receptacles still remain that originally stored water, oil, and hay - for it is said that the often 'unfavored' Doge could live for two full years locked deeply inside if under attack. With additions and modifications after an unfortunate fire, the building was fully restored in 1992 (for the celebration of the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus). Today, its frescoed public spaces house countless community events, and the second floor acts as home to a vast museum with a rotating schedule of exhibits - this spring, do not miss the haunting paintings of Edward Munch.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points