Doge's Palace

Palazzo Ducale
Set in front of the beautiful fountain in Piazza Ferrari, the first pieces of the Palazzo Ducale were built in the mid 1250's. Buried deep under the original flooring, massive receptacles still remain that originally stored water, oil, and hay - for it is said that the often 'unfavored' Doge could live for two full years locked deeply inside if under attack. With additions and modifications after an unfortunate fire, the building was fully restored in 1992 (for the celebration of the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus). Today, its frescoed public spaces house countless community events, and the second floor acts as home to a vast museum with a rotating schedule of exhibits - this spring, do not miss the haunting paintings of Edward Munch.